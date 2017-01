Расул Мирзаев подвергся нападению в Москве

Нокаутировавшая ее чемпионка Аманда Нуньес получила меньше 1/10 гонорара "Рауди" - $200,000. Столько же унесли домой Коди Габрандт и Ти Джей Диллашоу , а Доминик Круз забрал $350,000.



Amanda Nunes: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)

def. Ronda Rousey: $3 million



Cody Garbrandt: $200,000

def. Dominick Cruz: $350,000



T.J. Dillashaw: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)

def. John Lineker: $43,000



Dong Hyun Kim: $134,000 (includes $67,000 win bonus)

def. Tarec Saffiedine: $40,000



Ray Borg: $30,600+ (includes $18,000 win bonus)

def. Louis Smolka: $37,400+



Neil Magny: $114,000* (includes $47,000 win bonus)

def. Johny Hendricks: $80,000*



Antonio Carlos Junior: $42,000 (includes $21,000 win bonus)

def. Marvin Vettori: $12,000



Alex Garcia: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus)

def. Mike Pyle: $55,000



Niko Price: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Brandon Thatch: $22,000



Tim Means: $35,000 (no win bonus since fight ended in a no-contest)

vs. Alex Oliveira: $28,000 (no win bonus since fight ended in a no-contest)